Katie Couric Flashback: Matt Lauer "Pinches Me on the Ass a Lot"

Matt Lauer’s dismissal over sexual harassment allegations is bringing fresh attention to a 2012 clip in which Katie Couric said the NBC host’s most annoying habit was to “pinch me on the ass a lot.”

Lauer was fired by NBC bosses last night after an employee complained about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace”.

After NBC said that there was evidence to believe it was not an isolated incident, reports began circulating that “multiple news outlets were investigating Lauer’s off-camera conduct.”

“There are multiple women we’ve spoken to with far-ranging accusations against Lauer,” tweeted Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister.

One of those accusations, albeit said in jest, was caught on tape back in 2012, when Katie Couric, who co-anchored the Today show with Lauer from 1991 to 2006, said during an interview that Lauer would routinely touch her.

Throwback: Katie Couric was asked what Matt Lauer's "most annoying habit" was. She responded: "He pinches me on the ass a lot." The crowd laughed. pic.twitter.com/8Y4tC8E9Ky — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 29, 2017

When asked what her former colleague’s most annoying habit was, Couric responded, “He pinches me on the ass a lot.”

In another clip that takes on a far creepier feel in light of the allegations, Lauer is seen standing in his boxer shorts behaving like a flasher while telling female colleagues, “drink it in ladies.”

This Matt Lauer clip now looks positively creepy. pic.twitter.com/dLGvq1OmF6 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 29, 2017

“Again Matt, really?” one of the women jokingly asks.

“It’s the third time this week,” adds another.

“Get it while it lasts,” responds Lauer as the women act disgusted.

As we highlighted earlier, while Lauer was suspected of being one of the key figures in leaking the infamous Hollywood Access tape which was used to demonize Donald Trump as an abuser of women, he was simultaneously abusing women himself, according to the allegations.

