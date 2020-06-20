Katie Hopkins permanently banned by Twitter for breaking 'abuse and hate' rules

Katie Hopkins has been permanently banned by Twitter for breaching its rules on “abuse and hateful conduct”.

Hopkins, who first rose to fame in the third series of The Apprentice, has become renowned for airing controversial opinions on the platform and has previously been accused of using her account to incite racial hatred.

The 45-year-old former LBC presenter, who has tweeted in support of far-right figures such as English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, had her account frozen in January after a campaign by Countdown’s Rachel Riley.

Twitter has suspended Hopkins in the past for limited periods of time, but has now opted to banish her from the site for good.

