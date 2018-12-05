Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Katie Tur Says There Is No Point To Life Until We Do Something About Climate Change
Climate alarmist warns of massive destruction
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
December 5, 2018
MSM continues fear mongering about climate change.
Related Articles
Did NASA Just Admit Aliens Have Visited Earth?
Science & Tech
Comments
Near Term Moon Bases and Operations
Science & Tech
Comments
Astronomers Discover Black Holes Colliding
Science & Tech
Comments
Gore’s “Hockey Stick” Mann Busted For Climate Lies
Science & Tech
Comments
Curiosity Rover Spots ‘shiny’ Object on Mars
Science & Tech
Comments
Comments