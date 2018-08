Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he still wants to have Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed and sitting on the Supreme Court by the start of the new term in October.

That is an aggressive schedule that means senators would hold a final vote well before all of the documents they’ve requested about his background would be released to the public by the National Archives

“I think he’s going to be confirmed, hopefully before the first Monday in October,” Mr. McConnell told WKDZ radio.

