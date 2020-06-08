Kayleigh McEnany: ‘All Black Lives Matter’ Including Slain Law Enforcement

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that “all black lives matter” including the lives of police officers slain by violent protesters last week.

“All black lives matter, including the life of David Dorn who perished in the last week and a half; including Patrick Underwood who also lost his life this week,” McEnany said.

Former Police Captain David Dorn was slain as violent protesters broke into a St. Louis pawn shop, and Federal Officer Patrick Underwood was shot and killed in Oakland, California.

