Kebab shop owner suspected of disposing of schoolgirl's body says he doesn't care 'whether she's alive or dead'

A kebab shop owner charged with disposing of Charlene Downes’ body has sensationally claimed he doesn’t care ‘whether she’s alive or dead’ in his first ever on-camera interview.

Iranian Mohammed Reveshi was one of two men suspected of being involved with the 14-year-old schoolgirl’s disappearance from Blackpool in November 2003.

Police believe that Charlene was murdered and cut up before being served as kebab meat after being lured into a gang and groomed for sex.

Although suspects Reveshi and Iyad Albattikhi stood trial at Preston Crown Court, the jury failed to reach a verdict and a retrial was dropped due to lack of evidence.

When asked if he knew anything about Charlene’s disappearance on the shocking show, Reveshi replied: ‘I don’t have any clue about what you’re talking about.

‘I don’t care whether she’s alive or dead. I couldn’t give a toss to be honest.’

Read more



The upcoming elections in the UK have been upended by the rise in popularity of the weeks old “Brexit Party” founded by Nigel Farage. Lord Christopher Monckton joins Alex to discuss the sentiment of the British people who have had enough of the tyrannical European Union.