Keith Olbermann: NRA Should Be Branded 'A Terrorist Organization'

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann launched a diatribe against the National Rifle Association for “enabling” attacks like the one in Las Vegas on Sunday night that left more than 50 people dead and at least 500 injured.

Olbermann, in the latest clip for his series “The Resistance,” said the Second Amendment was originally written “to keep federal government from taking away the right of each state to maintain its own militia.”

It has since transformed “into an excuse for why madmen of whatever heritage or political purpose cannot be stopped from carrying at least 10 long rifles into a hotel room in Las Vegas and setting up a sniper’s nest and killing people,” Olbermann continued.

