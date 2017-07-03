Keith Olbermann: Trump Should Be Impeached After Tweeting CNN Takedown Video

Former MSNBC television host and liberal commentator Keith Olbermann sent out a tweet Sunday morning calling for President Trump to be impeached after the president posted a video of himself beating CNN in a wrestling match on Twitter.

“Please RT if you agree the cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment, TODAY, and immediately remove @realDonaldTrump from the presidency,” Olbermann wrote.

Trump tweeted the video of himself taking down someone whose face is replaced with a CNN logo Sunday morning with the caption “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN.”

At the end of the video, the letters FNN appear with the words “fraud news network” directly underneath them.

