Keith Olbermann: Trump Should Be Impeached After Tweeting CNN Takedown Video

Former MSNBC television host and liberal commentator Keith Olbermann sent out a tweet Sunday morning calling for President Trump to be impeached after the president posted a video of himself beating CNN in a wrestling match on Twitter.

“Please RT if you agree the cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment, TODAY, and immediately remove @realDonaldTrump from the presidency,” Olbermann wrote.

Trump tweeted the video of himself taking down someone whose face is replaced with a CNN logo Sunday morning with the caption “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN.”

At the end of the video, the letters FNN appear with the words “fraud news network” directly underneath them.

The video meme is taken from an event in 2007 where Trump bodyslammed WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania XXII.

