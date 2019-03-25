Kellyanne Conway: Adam Schiff Should Resign Over Russia Collusion Lies

Former Trump campaign manager and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway took Rep. Adam Schiff to the woodshed Monday, demanding the Democrat congressman from California resign over his perpetuation of the Russia collusion hoax.

Speaking to Fox & Friends following the weekend release of Special Council Robert Mueller’s report which found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Kellyanne explained Schiff was one of the key proponents behind spreading the conspiracy theory.

“Adam Schiff should resign,” Kellyanne said. “He has no right as somebody who has been peddling a lie day, after day after day unchallenged. Unchallenged and not under oath. Somebody should have put him under oath and said you have evidence, where is it?”

Schiff was a frequent guest on leftist mainstream media outlets including MSNBC and CNN, where he continually claimed to have personally witnessed “plain sight” evidence of collusion.

“He ought to resign today,” Conway added. “He’s been on every TV show 50 times a day for practically the last two years, promising Americans that this president would either be impeached or indicted.”

Even after no evidence of collusion was put forth in the Special Council’s final assessment and an announcement no further indictments are expected, Schiff continued to claim the report “does not exonerate” Trump, and demanded its full release.

Mueller spent two years investigating obstruction of justice and found evidence that “does not exonerate” Trump. Barr took two days to set aside that evidence. The entire report must be published and evidence provided to Congress so the American people can judge for themselves. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 24, 2019