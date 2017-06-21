Kellyanne Conway Celebrates Humiliating Democrat Defeat

Image Credits: KellyannePolls, twitter.

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway celebrated the humiliating defeat for Democrats in Georgia on Tuesday night after Republican Karen Handel beat her challenger Jon Ossoff.

“Laughing my #Ossoff,” she wrote on Twitter after it was clear that Handel was winning.

Conway also took a shot at the pundits who predicted a loss for Trump and Republicans in Georgia.

“Thanks to everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed GA06 as a “referendum on POTUS,” she wrote. “You were right.”

Read more


Related Articles

"Referendum" on Donald Trump Ends in Humiliating Defeat For Leftists

“Referendum” on Donald Trump Ends in Humiliating Defeat For Leftists

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Tweets Some Advice for Democrats: ‘Obstruction Doesn’t Work!’

Trump Tweets Some Advice for Democrats: ‘Obstruction Doesn’t Work!’

U.S. News
Comments

Actor Willie Garson Says Rep Karen Handel Is An ‘Unqualified Cracker’

U.S. News
Comments

DEMS LOSE AGAIN: Ossoff Loses Second Round EVEN HARDER Despite Spending $22 Million

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Jim Acosta Whines About Trump Receiving Equal Number of Questions From Conservative Media

U.S. News
Comments

Comments