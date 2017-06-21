Kellyanne Conway Celebrates Humiliating Democrat Defeat

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway celebrated the humiliating defeat for Democrats in Georgia on Tuesday night after Republican Karen Handel beat her challenger Jon Ossoff.

“Laughing my #Ossoff,” she wrote on Twitter after it was clear that Handel was winning.

Conway also took a shot at the pundits who predicted a loss for Trump and Republicans in Georgia.

“Thanks to everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed GA06 as a “referendum on POTUS,” she wrote. “You were right.”

