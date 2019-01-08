Kellyanne Conway Destroys 'Smart Ass' Jim Acosta Over Trump Address

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway tore into CNN senior reporter Jim Acosta on Tuesday over his “smart ass” question asking if President Trump would tell the truth during his upcoming Oval Office address on border security.

“Can you promise that the President will tell the truth tonight?” Acosta asked Conway.

“Yes Jim. Do you promise that you will? The whole truth and nothing but the truth so help you God?” she replied. “Am I allowed to mention God to you?”

“By the way, this is why I am one of the only people around here who even gives you the time of day…let me get back in your face because you’re such a smart ass most of the time and you want this to go viral. A lot of these people don’t like you,” she added, pointing to the other members of the media.

“I was on your network 25 or 26 times in 2018, I’m one of the last people here who even bothered to go on, and the disrespect that you to showed me personally, I’ll just look passed.”

“Ma’am –” Acosta began.

“And don’t call me ‘ma’am’ to make it up,” Conway added before answering other questions from the media.

Trump will deliver his first Oval Office address tonight at 8 PM CDT, which Infowars will cover LIVE starting at 7:00 PM Central.