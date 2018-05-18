Kellyanne Conway Hunts for Evidence of FBI Informant

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

White House counselor and former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Friday that she has no evidence yet that there was an FBI informant inside the campaign, but that she’s looking.

“That is my mission, to be looking for it,” Conway said at the White House. “I told you that there ‘may’ have been, correct?”

Conway spoke to reporters outside the West Wing about an hour after President Trump suggested the FBI had an informant “implanted” for political purposes into his 2016 campaign.

