Kellyanne Conway Implicates Obama in Probe of Michael Flynn

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, on Friday implicated Barack Obama in the prosecution of Michael Flynn as evidence mounts that the former national security adviser was framed by the Obama FBI for political reasons.

“I will remind everybody that President Obama told President-elect Donald Trump he had two things to worry about, North Korea and Michael Flynn! Folks that’s just weird on its face!” Conway said in an interview with the Fox News Channel.

“You gotta worry about a nuclear capable dictator in North Korea and you gotta worry about a general of 37 years who served in the Obama administration. People should look at this for what it is,” she told Sandra Smith on “America’s Newsroom.”

