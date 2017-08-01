Kellyanne Conway May Be The Next Communications Director

Image Credits: KellyannePolls, twitter.

There is chatter within the White House that Kellyanne Conway is being looked at as the next communications director, a White House insider told The Daily Caller.

Anthony Scaramucci was ousted Monday as communications director following a week of publicly feuding with former chief of staff Reince Priebus. Scaramucci called Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic” in an interview President Trump viewed as inappropriate, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In the same interview, the outgoing communications director also insulted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in saying he “sucks his own cock.”

Conway, currently a counselor to the president, served as Trump’s campaign manager and was previously a Republican pollster. She currently is a visible face of the Trump administration through her frequent appearances on cable news and is often relied on by the White House to deliver its message to the press.

