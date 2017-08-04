Kellyanne Conway: May Use Lie Detectors to Find Leakers

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Friday that the White House may have staff members take a lie detector test to determine who is leaking sensitive national security information.

“Well they may — they may not. There are many different ways to discover who is leaking,” Mrs. Conway said on Fox News. “This is really incensing the people who are here to serve and that begins with the president and the vice president, our Cabinet [and] our chiefs of staff.”

Mrs. Conway emphasized that while leaks of internal fighting, or even in the Russia investigation, are serious, the leaks concerning national security are the most dangerous.

