Kellyanne Conway Rips Media For Comparing Child Detention Centers To Concentration Camps

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway slammed media outlets on Sunday for comparing child immigrant detention centers to concentration camps.

“What an outrageous disrespect to the 6 million who perished [in the Holocaust],” Conway said of the comparison during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

MSNBC and other outlets have been reporting from inside the shelters for illegal immigrant children who are separated from their parents at the border.

Reporters discovered that children are cared for by trained professionals and are kept in relatively good conditions, but that hasn’t stopped some commentators from likening the shelters to “concentration camps.”

