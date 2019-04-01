Kellyanne Conway tells Fox News viewers to Google “creepy Uncle Joe videos”

President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News to discuss Lucy Flores, the Democrat lawmaker who just revealed that Joe Biden inappropriately touched her during her 2014 campaign for Lieutenant Governor of Nevada.

Joe Biden has been groping women and young girls for years out in the open, all you have to do is “Google creepy Uncle Joe,” to see all the video evidence, Conway said to Fox News host Chris Wallace.

She mentions it at about the 2-minute mark in this video from today: