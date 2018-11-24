Ken Starr: Acting AG Whitaker 'Can Influence Major Decisions' of Mueller Investigation

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Ken Starr, the independent counsel who in the 1990s investigated former President Bill Clinton and his extramarital affair with Monica Lewinsky, said Saturday acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker could shape special counsel Robert Mueller’s federal Russia investigation if he so chooses.

“He can influence major decisions, major steps,” Starr said during an interview on Fox News, referring to the Trump ally who is temporarily heading the Justice Department at a crucial time for the Mueller probe.

“Now that’s not self-defining, that’s a judgment call, but he cannot, under the regulations, interfere with the independence of the day-to-day operations.”

Whitaker, for example, could refocus Mueller’s line of inquiry if the special counsel’s team of investigators started looking into President Trump’s business dealings long before he announced his candidacy for the White House, Starr said.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Warning For Humanity: Masses Deliberately Poisoned With Toxic Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, 5G Wireless, Hormone Disruptors, Dirty Vaccines

Warning For Humanity: Masses Deliberately Poisoned With Toxic Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, 5G Wireless, Hormone Disruptors, Dirty Vaccines

U.S. News
Comments
'Embarrassing': Climate Expert Explains What's Wrong With New WH Climate Report

‘Embarrassing’: Climate Expert Explains What’s Wrong With New WH Climate Report

U.S. News
Comments

Russian Space Agency to Verify Whether Moon Landings Were Real?

U.S. News
comments

Calif. Agency Took Nine Years to Create Fire Map

U.S. News
comments

Rob Reiner Thanks Founding Fathers for System That Will Punish Trump’s ‘Lifetime of Crime’

U.S. News
comments

Comments