Ken Starr: Acting AG Whitaker 'Can Influence Major Decisions' of Mueller Investigation

Ken Starr, the independent counsel who in the 1990s investigated former President Bill Clinton and his extramarital affair with Monica Lewinsky, said Saturday acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker could shape special counsel Robert Mueller’s federal Russia investigation if he so chooses.

“He can influence major decisions, major steps,” Starr said during an interview on Fox News, referring to the Trump ally who is temporarily heading the Justice Department at a crucial time for the Mueller probe.

“Now that’s not self-defining, that’s a judgment call, but he cannot, under the regulations, interfere with the independence of the day-to-day operations.”

Whitaker, for example, could refocus Mueller’s line of inquiry if the special counsel’s team of investigators started looking into President Trump’s business dealings long before he announced his candidacy for the White House, Starr said.

