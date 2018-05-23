Kendrick Lamar is right.

People shouldn’t be allowed to sing racial slurs if they’re of a different race.

Except Kendrick in his song “Feel,” where he calls white people “honkies” and “crackers”.

It’s OK when Kendrick does it.

