Kenosha Riot Shootout: Warning - Extremely Graphic Gunshot Footage

Night three of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots turned deadly as armed citizens defended private property from vandals and looters.

Thank the brave reporters who gathered this footage.

VIDEOS from Twitter: @Julio_Rosas11 @ElijahSchaffer @livesmattershow @louriealex (Insta) @BGOnTheScene @FromKalen

Once again, graphic wounds can be seen in this footage as gunfire erupted overnight.

YouTube mirror:

After watching this video, it’s clear America’s Second Civil War has officially begun.

