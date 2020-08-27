Kenosha Rioter Allegedly Shot in Head by Kyle Rittenhouse Was Convicted Pedophile

One of the men police say was fatally shot by a 17-year-old boy brandishing a rifle during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots was recently revealed as a convicted pedophile.

Joseph Rosenbaum, also known as “Jojo,” 36, was allegedly shot in the head by Kyle Rittenhouse in a shooting that was caught on camera from multiple after an argument emerged when the teenager traveled about 10 miles to Kenosha to protect local businesses from looting and to provide medical aid to those who needed it.

Rosenbaum, a father of a two-year-old girl, according to USA News Posts, was one of three gunshot victims–two of which were fatal–in the incident.

Internet sleuths later revealed that Rosenbaum was a convicted pedophile after a conviction for sexual conduct with a minor from December 2002 came to light as the pasts of those involved were dredged up following the ensuing chaos to find control over the narrative.

Rosenbaum was sentenced to 12 and a half years for two counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He served his sentence in Arizona State Prison Complex-Eyman where he racked up 42 disciplinary infractions behind bars during his lengthy sentence.

Following his stint at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Eyman, Rosenbaum was convicted of a parole violation where he was accused of tampering with a monitoring device.

Tributes poured in to celebrate the lives of those shot by Rittenhouse, who has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in what many on the internet have defended as self-defense.

Violence is expected to continue in Kenosha after police were called on a home disturbance that ended with Jacob Blake sustaining four gunshot wounds from behind at close range after he resisted arrested and attempted to leave the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice later confirmed in a statement that Blake had a weapon on his vehicle’s floorboard as activists begun to spin a narrative to suggest that the shooting was of an unarmed black man–in concert with the same narrative to have emboldened rioters and protesters around the world throughout the summer.

Rosenbaum appears to be the man seen repeatedly shouting “shoot me n**ga” at Rittenhouse shortly before the shooting began on Tuesday night.

