Kent State Cutie Carrying Rifle in Grad Photo Goes Viral

Image Credits: Kaitlen Bennett/Twitter.

A picture of a Kent State University graduate carrying an AR-10 rifle and graduation cap that reads “Come and Take It” has gone viral.

“Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow,” tweeted Kaitlen Bennett on Tuesday.

In another photo, Bennett says she won’t be a victim when she’s armed.

Here’s a video of Bennett interviewing fellow students about their opinions on gun control, which has already amassed almost 9 million views.

Bennett is just the latest pro-Second Amendment graduate to go viral.

Last month, several other college graduates posed with their firearms to push back against the wall-to-wall coverage of anti-gun rhetoric following the Parkland shooting.

University of Tennessee graduate Brenna Spencer first made headlines when she posted a photo on Twitter lifting up her “Women for Trump” shirt to expose a pistol tucked into her waistband.

Twitter: 


