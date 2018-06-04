Kent State Gun Girl Challenges David Hogg: 'Let's Arm Wrestle'

Image Credits: Kaitlin Bennett/Twitter.

Kent State graduate Kaitlin Bennett called out anti-gun activist David Hogg on Twitter Sunday, challenging him to an arm wrestling competition to decide the fate of The Second Amendment.

Bennet was pushed into the public spotlight when her graduation photo went viral because she posed with her AR-10 rifle and a graduation cap reading, “Come and take it.”

Hogg has yet to respond to Bennet’s challenge and has announced a nationwide gun control tour featuring 70 stops in 20 states.

Continuing to troll Hogg, Bennet posted a picture of him and assured her followers, “It’s alright guys, the 2nd amendment is safe.”

Watch Infowars’ Owen Shroyer’s exclusive interview with Bennet below:


