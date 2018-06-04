Kent State Gun Girl Challenges David Hogg: 'Let's Arm Wrestle'

Kent State graduate Kaitlin Bennett called out anti-gun activist David Hogg on Twitter Sunday, challenging him to an arm wrestling competition to decide the fate of The Second Amendment.

I have a challenge for you @davidhogg111. Let's arm wrestle. If I win, we get to keep the 2nd amendment. If you win, we turn in our guns. Deal? — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 3, 2018

Bennet was pushed into the public spotlight when her graduation photo went viral because she posed with her AR-10 rifle and a graduation cap reading, “Come and take it.”

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

Hogg has yet to respond to Bennet’s challenge and has announced a nationwide gun control tour featuring 70 stops in 20 states.

Still waiting on @davidhogg111 to accept my arm wrestle challenge. C'mon twig arms, you win you take our guns, I win we keep the 2nd amendment. https://t.co/beZR0gRZKK — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 4, 2018

Continuing to troll Hogg, Bennet posted a picture of him and assured her followers, “It’s alright guys, the 2nd amendment is safe.”

It's alright guys, the 2nd amendment is safe pic.twitter.com/w2cHHCtLQH — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 3, 2018

Watch Infowars’ Owen Shroyer’s exclusive interview with Bennet below: