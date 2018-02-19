Kentucky AG Accuses Distributer of Contributing To Opioid Epidemic

Kentucky’s attorney general on Monday filed a lawsuit against drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc, accusing it of contributing to the opioid epidemic by failing to halt or report suspiciously large or frequent orders by pharmacies of prescription painkillers.

Attorney General Andy Beshear in the lawsuit accused Cardinal of unfair, misleading and deceptive business practices that he said led to the excessive distribution of opioids in Kentucky.

The lawsuit alleged that Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health, one of the country’s largest wholesale drug distributors, ignored red flags that prescription opioids were being diverted for illegal uses, allowing it to profit in the process.

