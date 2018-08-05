Kentucky Democratic Sec Of State: Rand Paul Can Be Beaten, Just Ask His Neighbor

Image Credits: Jamelle Bouie, Flickr.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes reportedly joked on Friday that Rand Paul “can be beaten,” referring to the 2017 assault on the Kentucky senator by a neighbor.

Grimes, a Democrat who could be running for the state’s governorship in 2019, made the comments at a Kentucky Fancy Farm Picnic, an event the state’s candidates for office often use to begin their campaigns for election.

AP reporter Adam Beam tweeted out the comments:

Paul’s chief strategist, Doug Stafford, quipped that Grimes’ joked was “almost as sad and pathetic as her last campaign.”

Read more


Related Articles

Watch: Protesters Harass Trump Rally in Ohio

Watch: Protesters Harass Trump Rally in Ohio

U.S. News
Comments
Senators Ignore US Internet Troll Farms While Blaming Russia

Senators Ignore US Internet Troll Farms While Blaming Russia

U.S. News
Comments

Infowars Covers Patriot Prayer March in Portland

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC Host Mocks Socialism Critics: ‘Oh My Gosh, It’s Gonna Take All My Money!’

U.S. News
Comments

Portland Man Attacked By ANTIFA Speaks Out

U.S. News
Comments

Comments