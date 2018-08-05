Kentucky Democratic Sec Of State: Rand Paul Can Be Beaten, Just Ask His Neighbor

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes reportedly joked on Friday that Rand Paul “can be beaten,” referring to the 2017 assault on the Kentucky senator by a neighbor.

Grimes, a Democrat who could be running for the state’s governorship in 2019, made the comments at a Kentucky Fancy Farm Picnic, an event the state’s candidates for office often use to begin their campaigns for election.

AP reporter Adam Beam tweeted out the comments:

Alison Lundergan Grimes on Rand Paul: “Just ask his neighbor. He can be beaten.” — Adam Beam (@adambeam) August 4, 2018

Paul’s chief strategist, Doug Stafford, quipped that Grimes’ joked was “almost as sad and pathetic as her last campaign.”

That’s almost as sad and pathetic as her last campaign. Mitch beat her so bad he almost got charged with a hate crime. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) August 4, 2018

