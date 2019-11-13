Kentucky Governor Holds Press Conference on Election Fraud

Governor Matt Bevin is attending a press conference covering voter fraud in Frankfurt, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon where new evidence is expected to be revealed.

New Voter Fraud Evidence Presented At Kentucky Capital With Gov. Matt Bevin https://t.co/HJR7VU1Lkd — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) November 13, 2019



Earlier today, Bevin said people who are interested in the “integrity” of elections should attend the event.

For those interested in the integrity of the election process in Kentucky and in America (which should be ALL of us), this looks like an event worth attending… I will plan to be in attendance at 2:00pm today in Frankfort as my schedule allows… pic.twitter.com/lh5rnKZFLq — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) November 13, 2019



Furthermore, Citizens for Election Integrity (CFEI) is scheduled to present evidence of “polling irregularities” and “electronic vote manipulation” during the conference at the state capitol.

Millie Weaver joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the voter fraud in the recent Kentucky election by telling the story of actual vicitms whose identities were stolen.

The impeachment inquiry hearings are exposing how thin the Democrat arguments truly are.

