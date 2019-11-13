Kentucky Governor Holds Press Conference on Election Fraud

Image Credits: Scott Olson / Staff / Getty.

Governor Matt Bevin is attending a press conference covering voter fraud in Frankfurt, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon where new evidence is expected to be revealed.


Earlier today, Bevin said people who are interested in the “integrity” of elections should attend the event.


Furthermore, Citizens for Election Integrity (CFEI) is scheduled to present evidence of “polling irregularities” and “electronic vote manipulation” during the conference at the state capitol.

Busted! Dems Caught Stealing Kentucky Election


Millie Weaver joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the voter fraud in the recent Kentucky election by telling the story of actual vicitms whose identities were stolen.

Also:

Impeachment Already Going Terribly For Dems


The impeachment inquiry hearings are exposing how thin the Democrat arguments truly are.

