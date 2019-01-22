President Trump, Kentucky Senator and Rep. All Express Support For 'Media Smeared' Covington Kids

Senator Rand Paul and Representative Thomas Massie, both from Kentucky, expressed support for the Covington Catholic High School students who were attacked by the media as racists, just for wearing MAGA hats.

Rand Paul stated that “These kids are taking all sorts of abuse they do not deserve.”

“I urge everyone to stop going after people online with very little information, but rather carefully consider the facts here.” Paul tweeted.

Paul also tweeted a link to a Reason article detailing the mis characterization of the incident:

The Senator directed followers to a thread by his colleague Thomas Massie who made an impassioned defense of the kids, saying “the parents and mentors of these boys should be proud, not ashamed, of their kids’ behavior.”

“It is my honor to represent them.” Massie added.

Finally, the President himself expressed support for the kids, saying they “were treated unfairly” were “smeared by media” but were “making a big comeback!”


