President Trump, Kentucky Senator and Rep. All Express Support For 'Media Smeared' Covington Kids

Senator Rand Paul and Representative Thomas Massie, both from Kentucky, expressed support for the Covington Catholic High School students who were attacked by the media as racists, just for wearing MAGA hats.

Rand Paul stated that “These kids are taking all sorts of abuse they do not deserve.”

“I urge everyone to stop going after people online with very little information, but rather carefully consider the facts here.” Paul tweeted.

Please see this thread from my friend and the Congressman representing Covington, Kentucky. I urge everyone to stop going after people online with very little information, but rather carefully consider the facts here. These kids are taking all sorts of abuse they do not deserve. https://t.co/y8VgRysjiN — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 21, 2019

Paul also tweeted a link to a Reason article detailing the mis characterization of the incident:

Unfortunately there is too often a rush to judgement from our media and social media these days. We should stop and look at the facts first. The Media Wildly Mischaracterized That Video of Covington Catholic Students. https://t.co/NATjAQNqVW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 21, 2019

The Senator directed followers to a thread by his colleague Thomas Massie who made an impassioned defense of the kids, saying “the parents and mentors of these boys should be proud, not ashamed, of their kids’ behavior.”

“It is my honor to represent them.” Massie added.

(1/5) I was uncomfortable when I saw the video & description that first went viral, so I understand the initial reactions to the CovCath video. I chose to wait for more facts before responding because the narrative did not match what I know to be the character of these students. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2019

(2/5) The honorable and tolerant students of Covington Catholic School came to DC to advocate for the unborn and to learn about our nation’s Capitol. What they got was a brutal lesson in the unjust court of public opinion and social media mobs. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2019

(3/5) I’ve now watched over an hour of other videos from 4 different cameras of the incident in front of the Lincoln Memorial. I urge everyone to watch the other videos before passing judgement. Would you have remained that composed at that age under those circumstances? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2019

(4/5) In the face of racist and homosexual slurs, the young boys refused to reciprocate or disrespect anyone. Even when taunted by homophobic bigots, which was obviously bewildering to them, they insulted no one. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2019

(5/5) In the context of everything that was going on (which the media hasn’t shown) the parents and mentors of these boys should be proud, not ashamed, of their kids’ behavior. It is my honor to represent them. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2019

Finally, the President himself expressed support for the kids, saying they “were treated unfairly” were “smeared by media” but were “making a big comeback!”