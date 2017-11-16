'Ketchup on Canvas' Modern Art Sells For Nearly $50 Million Dollars

While media attention was focused on the sale of a rare Leonardo da Vinci painting, a piece of modern art being derisively described as “ketchup on canvas” just sold for nearly $50 million dollars.

During an auction at Christie’s in New York last night, de Vinci’s 500-year-old “Christ as Salvator Mundi” ended up selling for a whopping $450 million dollars, more than four times its estimated price.

However, another piece of “art,” appropriately titled Untitled, was bought for $46,437,500. As you can see, it resembles what would probably happen if a 2-year-old toddler was left on its own with a bottle of ketchup.

According to Christie’s, the “art” is “the largest example from Cy Twombly’s legendary Bacchus series.”

#AuctionUpdate Untitled, the largest example from Cy Twombly’s legendary Bacchus series, sells for $46,437,500. pic.twitter.com/xaVn0opNyG — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) November 16, 2017

The ketchup on canvas is an example of “neo-expressionism” and was created in 2005. According to Tate Modern, the painting is supposed to symbolize Bacchus, the Roman god of wine.

“Red is the colour of wine, but also of blood, and these canvases encompass both the sensual pleasure and violent debauchery associated with the god. This contrast is echoed in the paintings’ combination of euphoric loops that soar upwards and vermilion floods of paint that ooze and cascade down the canvas. The unfurling gestures of these paintings were made, like Henri Matisse’s works in old age, with a brush affixed to the end of a pole, which lends them their vitality and scale.”

As we highlight in the video below, the above gibberish is an example of obscurantism, a rhetorical device modern art snobs use to disguise the fact that their “art” is actually completely meaningless.

It’s a fancy way of confusing people so that their initial discernment is temporarily suspended, making them afraid of criticizing such “art” for fear of appearing uncultured or ignorant.

In reality, their first instinct is completely correct. The vast majority of modern art is talentless trash – sometimes literally trash – and the entire industry is a scam to con pretentious idiots out of their money.

Watch the video below.

