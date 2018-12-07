Kevin Hart Steps Down as Oscars Host Amid Outcry over Old Gay Jokes

Image Credits: Ma_Co2013 | Flickr.

Comedian and A-list actor Kevin Hart announced early Friday morning that he “made the choice to step down” from hosting the 91st Academy Awards amid a backlash over the resurfacing of previous gay jokes and tweets.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” Kevin Hart tweeted. “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy,” the Night School star added. “I hope we can meet again.”

Hart’s response to criticism over earlier tweets deemed homophobic by some on Thursday further inflamed a backlash to the comedian two days after he was named host of the upcoming Academy Awards.

On Thursday, Hart wrote on Instagram that critics should “stop being negative” after years-old tweets surfaced in which he used gay slurs. In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart lounging in bed warily said he wasn’t going to “let the craziness frustrate me.”

Read more


Related Articles

PETA Compares Women to Chicks & Cows

PETA Compares Women to Chicks & Cows

Hot News
Comments
Prosecutors: Nxivm Sex-cult Leader Keith Raniere 'had sex with a 15-year-old slave' When he was 48

Prosecutors: Nxivm Sex-cult Leader Keith Raniere ‘had sex with a 15-year-old slave’ When he was 48

Hot News
Comments

Fatal Wyoming bear attack: No round in the chamber on handgun

Hot News
comments

Is Jeffery Epstein The Most Insidious Pedophile In The World?

Hot News
comments

Clintons Censored By Marketplace

Hot News
comments

Comments