Kevin McCarthy Calls on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Testify as Conservatives ‘Slammed by Censorship’

GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify in front of Congress on the topic of shadowbanning and censorship on social media.

GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to Greg Walden, the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, in which McCarthy requested that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey be called to testify before the committee. This follows recent reports that Twitter was engaging in shadowbanning, a method of limiting a Twitter account’s reach by a range of actions, including preventing a user’s followers from seeing tweets from their account. This practice has appeared to disproportionately affect conservatives on the platform.

Speaking to Breitbart News exclusively, McCarthy said: “It is impossible to ignore the fact that only one party is being slammed by this censorship, over and over again,” said McCarthy. “When only one side is doing the talking, you don’t call it a dialogue. You call it a lecture.”

Twitter denied the allegations of shadow banning stating: “For the most part, we believe the issue had more to do with how other people were interacting with these representatives’ accounts than the accounts themselves,” in a blog post. However, the blog post also attempted to redefine what is meant by the term “shadow banning” stating: “We do not shadow ban. You are always able to see the tweets from accounts you follow (although you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile). And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology.”

Read more