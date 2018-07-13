Kevin McCarthy: Dems Will Get to Vote to Abolish All Immigration Enforcement Before Midterms

GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says the Democrats will get to vote to abolish all interior immigration enforcement before the 2018 midterm elections.

As Breitbart News reported, House Democrats have crafted legislation that would abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — the sole law enforcement unit tasked with arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens.

If Democrats had their way and ICE had been abolished five years ago, back in 2013, there would have been at least 1.64 million illegal aliens — many of whom are convicted criminals — released into U.S. neighborhoods and communities rather than being deported, as Breitbart News reported.

On Thursday, McCarthy confirmed to NBC News that he will put the Democrats’ “abolish ICE” legislation up for a vote in the House before Congress’s August recess.

