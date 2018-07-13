Kevin McCarthy: Dems Will Get to Vote to Abolish All Immigration Enforcement Before Midterms

Image Credits: DHS / Wiki.

GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says the Democrats will get to vote to abolish all interior immigration enforcement before the 2018 midterm elections.

As Breitbart News reported, House Democrats have crafted legislation that would abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — the sole law enforcement unit tasked with arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens.

If Democrats had their way and ICE had been abolished five years ago, back in 2013, there would have been at least 1.64 million illegal aliens — many of whom are convicted criminals — released into U.S. neighborhoods and communities rather than being deported, as Breitbart News reported.

On Thursday, McCarthy confirmed to NBC News that he will put the Democrats’ “abolish ICE” legislation up for a vote in the House before Congress’s August recess.

Read more


Related Articles

CNN Commentator: Maxine Could Be 2020 Democrat Nominee For President

CNN Commentator: Maxine Could Be 2020 Democrat Nominee For President

U.S. News
Comments
5 Of The Most Controversial Moments From Peter Strzok’s Chaotic Testimony To Congress

5 Of The Most Controversial Moments From Peter Strzok’s Chaotic Testimony To Congress

U.S. News
Comments

Video: ‘Abolish ICE’ Protesters Call Black ICE Agents N-Word

U.S. News
Comments

Ammon Bundy Takes Callers & Tells How DOJ Denies Justice

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Releases Letter from Kim Jong Un

U.S. News
Comments

Comments