Kevin Spacey Accused of Sex Advance On 14-Year-Old Actor, Issues Apology

Image Credits: Wiki.

Kevin Spacey apologized on Sunday to fellow actor Anthony Rapp for a 1986 incident in which Rapp said Spacey made a sexual advance to him when Rapp was only 14.

Spacey said in a post on Twitter he was horrified to hear Rapp’s story of the encounter, which he said he did not remember. He wrote that he owed Rapp a “sincere apology” for what he said would have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp described attending a party hosted by Spacey in which the actor picked him up, brought him to a bed and lay down on top of him after other guests left.

