Key Governor Races Will Shape America's Future Politics

Image Credits: Eric Hersman / Flickr.

Showdowns in Georgia and Florida pitting black Democratic candidates against white Republicans supported by President Donald Trump headline the three dozen governors’ races being contested in Tuesday’s U.S. elections.

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams is vying to become the nation’s first African-American female governor. She and Andrew Gillum in Florida would also be the first black governor in each of their states.

Abrams, 44, and Gillum, 39, are testing a new liberal path in Southern states where traditional, centrist Democrats have repeatedly lost. They seek to rally greater numbers of young voters and minorities, who typically favor Democrats but often sit out elections in non-presidential years.

