Key to Weight Loss: Step On Scale Every Day

…Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing and University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine found that routinely monitoring body weight not only keeps goals in the front of the mind, but it allows a person to recognize the patterns that are working. That is, when a change in diet, fitness, or other lifestyle habit occurs, literally watching your weight can help you see what’s most effective.

For the study, the authors looked at data from 1,042 mostly middle-aged adults participating in the Health eHeart study, a long-term project out of the University of California, San Francisco. Participants are tasked with self-reporting health data, including pulse, sleep totals, blood pressure, and of course, weight.

Researchers specifically looked at how frequently participants weighed themselves and compared it to their weight at the end of the 12 month period. They discovered that participants who weighed themselves six to seven times a week showed the most significant weight loss at the end of the year, shedding about 1.7 percent of their weight on average.

