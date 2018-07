Mexico has extradited to the United States a “key witness” against imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the deputy attorney general said on Friday.

Mexican Guzman has been held in solitary confinement in the US since he was extradited there by Mexican authorities in January 2017.

He is waiting to stand trial in New York in September, accused of running the Sinaloa crime syndicate, one of the world’s biggest drug trade empires.

