Key Yellow Vest Figure Arrested by Police at Paris Demonstration

Eric Drouet, one of the key figures in the French Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vest) movement, has been arrested for organising an event without prior declaration.

Mr Drouet, who has been one of the leading figures of the Yellow Vests and has appeared frequently on French media, was taken into custody on Wednesday while heading for the Champs-Élysées after calling for a spontaneous demonstration online, according to a Paris prosecutor, Le Figaro reports.

DIRECT – Interpellation à l’instant de Eric Drouet par la police Rue Royale lors d’un rassemblement de #GiletsJaunes. pic.twitter.com/mkkL5w9Xvj — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) January 2, 2019

The arrest is not the first for Drouet who was also taken into custody at the “Act VI” demonstration on December 22nd for being in possession of an illegal weapon when he was caught carrying a baton.

The Yellow Vest activist came to national prominence in France after an appearance on broadcaster BFMTV in which he suggested the protesters mobilise and enter the Élysées Palace, the seat of French President Emmanuel Macron.

