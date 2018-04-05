Khan Responds to Knife Crime Surge, Blames Tories

The London Mayor has responded to the city’s growing crime wave and calls for his resignation by once again blaming those on the political right, as well as by promoting a hashtag on Twitter.

Sadiq Khan took up the capital’s top job two years ago, promising to focus on making London safe, but has subsequently overseen a massive rise in violent attacks. Burglary, sexual assault, and rape are also up.

The shock headline that London’s homicide rate had overtaken that of New York, published over the weekend, prompted calls for his resignation.

Mr. Khan was initially silent, only shared uplifting videos on Twitter along with the hashtag #LondonNeedsYouAlive.

Read more