Khan Responds to Knife Crime Surge, Blames Tories

The London Mayor has responded to the city’s growing crime wave and calls for his resignation by once again blaming those on the political right, as well as by promoting a hashtag on Twitter.

Sadiq Khan took up the capital’s top job two years ago, promising to focus on making London safe, but has subsequently overseen a massive rise in violent attacks. Burglary, sexual assault, and rape are also up.

The shock headline that London’s homicide rate had overtaken that of New York, published over the weekend, prompted calls for his resignation.

Mr. Khan was initially silent, only shared uplifting videos on Twitter along with the hashtag #LondonNeedsYouAlive.

Read more


Related Articles

Mike Adams: China And Satan Use A Very Similar Scoring System

Mike Adams: China And Satan Use A Very Similar Scoring System

World News
Comments
North Korea's Kim told Xi he wanted to resume six-party disarmament talks: Nikkei

North Korea’s Kim told Xi he wanted to resume six-party disarmament talks: Nikkei

World News
Comments

Swiss bank whistleblower arrested in Spain

World News
Comments

German Police Union Chief Proposes Taking Children Away From ‘Anti-Semitic Parents’

World News
Comments

London’s Hospitals ‘Look Like War Zones Due to Gun and Knife Crime Epidemic’

World News
Comments

Comments