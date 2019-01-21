Khan’s London: Acid Gang Sentenced after ‘Homophobic’ Attacks

Nine migration-background men have been sentenced for a brutal and unprovoked series of violent assaults including “acid” attacks, described as “homophobic” by the media.

The men were sentenced for a variety of offences at Wood Green Crown Court, which left one victim with a fractured eye socket and corrosive burns to his eye, according to an official statement from the Metropolitan Police Force.

The gang had been administering a “ferocious” beating to an unidentified male when a group exiting a nearby club tried to intervene, with one of them attempting to film the assault on his mobile phone.

The attackers “took exception to this”, according to the police statement, “kicking [the young man with the phone] to the ground” and attempting to take it from him.

As the situation escalated, one of the gang — Huseyin Onel — went to his car and retrieved a white bottle which he used to attack the Good Samaritans with a corrosive substance, “calmly… spraying liquid at their faces as they attempted to flee.”

Two other members of the gang, Mehmet Tekagac and Onur Ardic, were also directly involved in the use of a corrosive substance on one of the victims.

“The suspects then got into three cars and drove from the scene, shouting homophobic comments at members of the group, and that they ‘run Hackney’,” the statement reports.

Read more



Alex breaks down the latest threat to the Trump Presidency