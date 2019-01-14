Khan’s London: Gang Members Sentenced for Shooting and Knifing ‘Innocent Bystander’ to Death

Two men have been sentenced for killing an “innocent bystander” by shooting him and stabbing him 12 times in Enfield, London.

Bilkan Bilkaner, 20, and Duke Quainoo, 21, both of Enfield, were found guilty of murder, GBH with intent, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life for the March 16th slaying of 23-year-old Russell Jordan Jones, an official police statement reports.

“On a freezing cold night last March, Bilkaner and Quainoo armed themselves with a sawn off shotgun and knives before setting out in search of opposing gang members,” recalled Detective Inspector Simon Stancombe, from the Metropolitan Police Force’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

“Tragically, the group they chose were not in a gang, they were simply a group of young men chatting outside a shop. These two thugs shot Russell before stabbing him 12 times as he lay defenceless on the ground. They also thrust a knife into the back of one of Russell’s friends as he tried to get away.

“The wickedness and ferocity of the attack, which was captured on CCTV, has shocked even the most seasoned of homicide detectives,” he added.

