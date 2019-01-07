Khan’s London: Kids See Parents Knifed, Woman Strangled to Death, Multiple Stabbings

Police in London have seen a weekend of violence, with several knife attack victims fighting for their lives while officers opened a murder probe after a woman was found strangled to death in an apartment in the capital’s east.

On Friday evening, officers in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham were called out to two separate, and apparently unrelated, knife attacks within the space of just 20 minutes in which both victims were stabbed in the face, local media reports.

A triple stabbing in Leyton, east London, on Saturday saw three people assaulted in broad daylight, with eyewitnesses reporting that the children of two of the victims witnessed the attack.

“Just got in to find my neighbour shook up – he just saw a family get stabbed in Leyton. Mother and father in front of their kid. Horrible,” said Londoner Greg Dash, according tothe Daily Mail.

