Khan’s London: Teen Stabbings Reach Decade High

The number of teens stabbed to death in London has reached an 11-year high, according to a report published by the BBC, with 23 teenagers being murdered on the streets of the capital since the start of this year.

The number of teenage victims of knife crime this year has surpassed that of 2008, marking another grim milestone in the tenure of Mayor Sadiq Khan. The number of fatal teenage stabbings, 23 so far this year, is also expected to surpass the 26 teens who were stabbed to death in 2007.

Since January, a total of 129 murder investigations have been undertaken in London. Most cases result in someone being charged; however, only two investigations into the murder of teenagers have resulted in convictions.

In response to the disheartening statistics, the family of Jodie Chesney, a 17-year-old girl who was brutally stabbed to death in the back by two teenage drug dealers earlier this year, said that the report is “seriously alarming”.

“Over 20 teenagers have been fatally stabbed this year, and that is shocking to me,” Chesney’s father told the BBC.

