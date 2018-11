The ghoulish murder of the Saudi Prince’s political enemy was recorded on audio.

Khashoggi was dismembered over a 7 minute period as the killer celebrated and played music.

Will Hollywood make a film?

Oh wait, they’ve already shown this many times as “entertainment.”

It’s no different than what Planned Parenthood does all the time, and we’ll never see the tapes of what the CIA did because Gina Haspel destroyed the records.