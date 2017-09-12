Kid Rock Blasts 'Extreme left' in Bombshell Tirade

Kid Rock, a.k.a. Robert Ritchie, pushed back against recent claims made by the president of a local civil rights group which painted the famed rocker as an alt-right white supremacist.

The popular musician, who is currently considering a 2018 Senate run, went into defense mode Monday releasing a statement in response to remarks made by National Action Network Detroit Chapter President Rev. Charles Williams II last week.

“People! Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create! (and by the way, fuck the extreme left and the extreme right!),” the opening line of Ritchie’s statement read.

“They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office. Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!! No one had a word to say when we sold out the 6 shows at LCA back in January! My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!”

The statement went on to make clear that Ritchie’s local reputation is untarnished, and challenged anyone “talking trash” to put up or shut up.

Additionally, on Monday the Detroit-based musician conveyed his frustration toward local businesses and charities which he previously “diligently supported” who turned their backs after recent unfounded claims against Ritchie hit the press.

Addressing the NFL kneeling controversy, Ritchie added: “To be clear – Fuck ANYONE who takes a knee or sits during our national anthem! Pretty sure if Russell Wilson or Tom Brady were doing it they would have no problem finding a job playing for any team they wanted in the NFL! So cut the bullshit!”

The statement ended with a “P.P.P.P.P.S” which read: “I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

The ensuing drama stemmed from a powerful speech at a concert in Grand Rapids last week where he expressed disdain for the system and talked about the elite’s plan for the “redistribution of wealth.”