Kid Rock Confirms Michigan Senate Run

Musician Kid Rock has announced his bid for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

In a tweet Wednesday, Rock, whose birth name is Robert James Ritchie, wrote that the website “KidRockForSenate.com” was real and to stay tuned for “a major announcement in the near future.”

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future – Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Rock, an outspoken conservative, endorsed Mitt Romney for president during his 2012 campaign. He told The Guardian in 2015 that he’s a Republican on certain issues, but leans toward the middle on others.

“I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues. I am no fan of abortion, but it’s not up to a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister I don’t look forward to marrying gay people, but I’m not opposed to it,” Rock said.

