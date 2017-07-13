Kid Rock Confirms Michigan Senate Run

Musician Kid Rock has announced his bid for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

In a tweet Wednesday, Rock, whose birth name is Robert James Ritchie, wrote that the website “KidRockForSenate.com” was real and to stay tuned for “a major announcement in the near future.”

Rock, an outspoken conservative, endorsed Mitt Romney for president during his 2012 campaign. He told The Guardian in 2015 that he’s a Republican on certain issues, but leans toward the middle on others.

“I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues. I am no fan of abortion, but it’s not up to a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister I don’t look forward to marrying gay people, but I’m not opposed to it,” Rock said.

Read more

 


Related Articles

Freedom Caucus Demands GOP Leaders Cancel Congress' Recess

Freedom Caucus Demands GOP Leaders Cancel Congress’ Recess

Government
Comments
Warren Opponent: 'Only a Real Indian Can Defeat a Fake Indian'

Warren Opponent: ‘Only a Real Indian Can Defeat a Fake Indian’

Government
Comments

Clueless Pelosi: Schumer and I ‘The Voices For Winning’ Back Congress

Government
Comments

Minneapolis Screeners Fail To Detect Contraband 94% Of The Time

Government
Comments

Navy Fired Whistleblower Who Uncovered Serious Fuel Safety Risks

Government
Comments

Comments