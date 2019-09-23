Kids Lead Humanity Into Carbon Taxation Hell

Without any consideration of the consequences they will surely face, a generation blinded by junk science and blame accepts the carbon taxation scheme of a corporatocratic elite class largely responsible for the very pollution and erosion plaguing the Earth.

Failed presidential candidate and worthless NYC Mayor Bil de Blasio, guided by the Rockefeller NWO technocratic communist vision for America, allowed the students of New York City to skip school and pour onto the streets to embrace their misguided concern for the Earth.

If these kids want to know what kind of controversy they face, just have them look at the carbon pricing scheme in Australia introduced by the Gillard Labor Government in 2011 as the Clean Energy Act of 2011, which came into effect July 2012.

The scheme was repealed in July of 2014.

It did very little to curb any investment in coal as it was intended, but it did make a lot of Australians very angry.

Meanwhile, the media drills it in as the old scam rears its ugly head again, reinvigorating the call for the so-called expert economists’ support of Al Gore and the World Banks’ carbon tax.

As the Globe Gazette reports, “U.S. economists have joined together to recommend a tax on carbon emissions as the most effective way of controlling carbon emissions and mitigating climate change.”

1. A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.

2. A carbon tax should increase every year until emission reduction goals are met.

3. A sufficiently robust and gradually rising carbon tax will replace the need for various carbon regulations.

This recipe for an economic collapse is brought to you from the hidden halls of Bilderberg, the United Nations, and a host of think tanks hell-bent on reducing the United States to a pile of rubble while the U.S. taxpayer goes all-in on their own demise.

Andrew Yang wants to eliminate the ownership of cars in order to combat climate change. You can view full segment at 37:30:19