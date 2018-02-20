"Kill the NRA" Sign Appears on Billboard in Louisville

A message that reads “kill the NRA” has appeared on a billboard in Louisville in response to last week’s school shooting.

The billboard, which appears on Interstate 65 in Louisville, was an act of vandalism, according to Outfront Media, the business that owns the sign.

The words “Resist 45” also appear on the sign, a reference to the “resistance” movement against the presidency of Donald Trump.

A spokeswoman for Outfront Media confirmed that the sign, which has been in place since Friday, was not part of an ad buy and that it is in the process of being taken down, although there was no sign of that happening on Monday evening.

“Some commuters thought the vandalized message encouraged violence,” reports Wave 3 News.

The NRA posted an image of the banner on its official verified Facebook page.

This is by no means the only violent threat directed towards conservatives in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting.

As we reported on Friday, a far-left Facebook group openly encouraged its members to shoot Republicans as revenge for the Parkland massacre.

“Dear Crazed Shooters, The GOP has frequent baseball practice. You really wanna be remembered, that’s how you do it. Signed, Americans tired of our politicians bathing in the blood of the innocent for a few million dollars from the terrorist organization NRA,” stated one of the posts.

“You remember the shooting at the Republican baseball game?” asked another post. “One of those should happen EVERY WEEK until those NRA-funded sons of bitches do something about this.”

