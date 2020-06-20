'Kill Whitey': Rioters Topple Statues Of George Washington, Saint Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key, Ulysses S. Grant & Albert Pike

The Red Brigade is carrying out a Cultural Revolution in the streets while the deep state is carrying out a Color Revolution to oust our democratically elected president.

And protesters just toppled the Albert Pike statue in DC pic.twitter.com/gEzJm0OYjd — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) June 20, 2020

Tonight Antifa and Black Live Matter protesters managed to pull down the statue of Albert Pike, an Officer in the Confederate Army. It was D.C,'s only Confederate statue. Footage shot by @JonFarinaPhoto for me @N2Sreports. Contact me for licensing. pic.twitter.com/Al9LaCzaH6 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 20, 2020

Here is the face of the toppled statue of Confederate general Alfred Pike in DC. @wusa9 #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/j9iwAqGVgJ — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) June 20, 2020

They have now lit the toppled statue on fire pic.twitter.com/53nrC4G72u — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) June 20, 2020

BREAKING 🚨: ALBERT PIKE STATUE TORN DOWN. Protesters converged on Judiciarw Square in the District to tear down this stature of a confederate general @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/CHXucC4Gzi — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) June 20, 2020

Never lose sight of the fact this is all being done with explicit government approval and only Americans stepping up to try and stop this lawlessness are being arrested and prosecuted.

The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country! @MayorBowser — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

People just toppled the Junipero Serra statue in San Francisco. Serra founded the first nine Spanish missions in California. pic.twitter.com/YbfEzKMyjH — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) June 20, 2020

#BREAKING: Demonstrators topple statues in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. @hurd_hurd will have details on our News at 11. https://t.co/RvmlMqu73s pic.twitter.com/iUZE28AvdD — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 20, 2020

Statue of Francis Scott Key, slave owner and author of the Star Spangled Banner, toppled in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/uhoSNVmoEn — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) June 20, 2020

“KILL WHITEY” and “KILL ALL COCLINIZERS [sic]” was spray-painted on the statue of Francis Scott Key in Golden Gate Park.

All that’s left of Francis Scott Key here in Golden Gate Park pic.twitter.com/2Gf0qjTgys — Joe Rivano Barros (@jrivanob) June 20, 2020

A Confederate statue is down in #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/0FCXkocD4Q — Adam Wagner (@ByAdamWagner) June 20, 2020

Here’s the second oneS pic.twitter.com/fmfOLlFNWx — Adam Wagner (@ByAdamWagner) June 20, 2020

The statue in Raleigh was “lynched”:

This is the statue’s new post for right now. pic.twitter.com/sfoN7cJuMO — Adam Wagner (@ByAdamWagner) June 20, 2020

Portland #DemocratMob pull down a statue of George Washington. It’s just civil war now.

pic.twitter.com/BTGJm0Be2b — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 19, 2020

Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby. pic.twitter.com/TrZkhPK9zp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

Portland wakes up to see what antifa did overnight. A century old statue of George Washington was toppled & set on fire with an American flag. “White fragility,” “Damn white men” & other messages are written on the moment. On the ground nearby: “Defund white men.” pic.twitter.com/zjrsZHJC9o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

The foundation of America is under attack by a well-organized neo-Marxist insurgency, and Republican leaders are no where to be found. It’s difficult to understate the scale of this betrayal. Pathetic. (photo of toppled George Washington statue in Portland, 📷@7im) pic.twitter.com/V2qWl36pJa — Jeff Giesea⛱ (@jeffgiesea) June 19, 2020

Of course they despise Washington. Notice the graffiti “1619” on the toppled statue. And the burnt flags. The NYT must be proud. They taught these people well. https://t.co/4JTPEv2KMd — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 19, 2020

Just spoke with the Regional Arts & Culture Council. George Washington statue in Portland will be removed by crane TODAY and put in storage. No long term decisions made regarding reinstallation. Spokeswoman for RACC says statue caused “harm” pic.twitter.com/7S0wQUY68y — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 19, 2020

Remember how Trump said after Charlottesville that next they’d be tearing down statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and the GOP laughed at him and threw him and their own voters under the bus?

As Tucker Carlson noted in his show Friday night, the GOP is a group of feckless cowards who have surrendered to the mob.

Owen and Dan Lyman discuss how the left’s cultural revolution in the US has spread to different countries in Europe.

