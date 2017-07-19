Killer Cop Mohamed Noor Was a 'Diversity' Hire

Questions continue to mount about the strange shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond at the hands of a Minnesota cop.

The city has not released any information, but the officer who pulled the trigger has been identified as Mohamed Noor, a Somali-American who entered the country as a refugee and was the first Somali to be employed by the department’s 5th precinct.

WND has learned he was one of five Somalis on the entire force and that the city makes a special effort to recruit Somalis as part of its affirmative-action plan.

