Kim Dotcom: "Trump is in Danger"

The man who predicted that Wikileaks release of John Podesta’s emails would bring down Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign is now warning that President Donald Trump is in danger.

Kim Dotcom (born Kim Schmitz), was the founder of the infamous and now-defunct file hosting service Megaupload and is known to have close connections to Wikileaks and Julian Assange.

During a September 2016 interview with Bloomberg, Kim said, “Julian Assange is going to be Hillary Clinton’s worst nightmare.”

Just a month later, he was proven correct when Wikileaks began publishing thousands of emails from John Podesta’s email account, revelations which continued right up until the election and played a huge part in Hillary’s defeat.

Following Wikileaks ‘Vault 7’ release of CIA files and the intensification of Donald Trump’s battle with the deep state, Kim warned in a tweet today that “Trump is in danger”.

I told u about NSA before Snowden: https://t.co/VGQjcnYjvp Clinton leaks before Wikileaks: https://t.co/zIKZ5qqCAf Now: Trump is in danger — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 8, 2017

“The White House leaks are coming from a rogue group within the CIA. They want to stop the Trump presidency. This is NOT speculation,” he also tweeted, adding, “Rogue group of Obama loyalists at CIA used powerful cyber warfare tools illegally to spy on Trump & fabricated Russia narrative. BIG DANGER!”

Kim later responded to a question about what Donald Trump should do to protect himself by answering, “Appoint new FBI leadership –

Get FBI agents from outside DC to investigate CIA & NSA for all unlawful activities. One domino falls, game over.”

As we previously reported, the deep state in alliance with Barack Obama is attempting to sabotage Trump’s embryonic administration with a series of leaks that they hope will lead to his impeachment or resignation.

